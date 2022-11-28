Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 172,309 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.