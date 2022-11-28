Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 172,309 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Puerto by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

