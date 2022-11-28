CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 628.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $13,278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth $5,110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

