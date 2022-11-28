CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
