Chainbing (CBG) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008961 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $726.80 million and $1,176.16 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.07696987 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.77 or 0.29260661 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information."

