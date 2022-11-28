Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

