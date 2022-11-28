Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 66,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

About Chemomab Therapeutics

NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,601. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Stories

