Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.
