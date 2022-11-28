Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSSEP opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

