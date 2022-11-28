Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.61. 15,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,822. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

