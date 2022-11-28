Cindicator (CND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $248.38

Cindicator (CND) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $925,231.98 and approximately $248.38 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

