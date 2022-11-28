CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 8th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of CION traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $577.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

