Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, an increase of 936.3% from the October 31st total of 73,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLIM stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 586,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 487.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 162,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

