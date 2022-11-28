CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.14) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 239 ($2.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.88. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.83). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of £668.76 million and a P/E ratio of 956.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.72%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($354.74). In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £300 ($354.74). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($352.75). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

