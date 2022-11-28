Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 162,138 shares.The stock last traded at $68.49 and had previously closed at $68.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

