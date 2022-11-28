CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $163.03 million and approximately $351,291.93 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.