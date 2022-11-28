CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.19 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00065720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and $140,221.24 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

