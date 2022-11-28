Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 264.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CMRAW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,192. Comera Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

