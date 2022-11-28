Compound (COMP) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $36.83 or 0.00226889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $267.64 million and $17.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00119170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060260 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.21691265 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $18,704,788.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

