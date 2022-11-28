Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 2,251 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.63. 111,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

