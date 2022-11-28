Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $58.92. 4,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,568. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

