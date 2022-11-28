Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $18.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. 14,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,604. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.