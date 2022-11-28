Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,917 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,414,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,499. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

