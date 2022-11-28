Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 20,591 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

