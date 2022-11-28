Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. 637,237 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

