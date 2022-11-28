Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,771 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,844. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $118.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

