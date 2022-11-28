Condor Capital Management Buys 131 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,279,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,436,000 after buying an additional 104,486 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,280,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 514.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,788. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $323.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

