Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,006. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

