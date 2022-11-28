Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,148 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 147,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.