Condor Capital Management Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.97 and its 200-day moving average is $498.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.