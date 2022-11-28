Condor Capital Management Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

