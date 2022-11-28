Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Buys 30,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,177.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Conifer Price Performance
CNFR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Conifer Company Profile
