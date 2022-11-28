Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Buys 30,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,177.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNFR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

