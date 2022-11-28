Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 14,968 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.