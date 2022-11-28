Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $3.92 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.55. 11,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,388. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.