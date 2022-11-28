Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $4.55 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
NVO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.58. 5,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
