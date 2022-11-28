Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,418. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

