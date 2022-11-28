Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.76. 3,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

