Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326,159. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

