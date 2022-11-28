Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 21,851 Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,322. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

