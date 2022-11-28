Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 36,002 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,658 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 168,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 15,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,315. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

