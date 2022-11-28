Contrasting NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.88%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pro-Dex and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.97% 16.75% 8.53% NEXGEL -278.85% -57.42% -40.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.53 $3.86 million $1.04 17.31 NEXGEL $1.55 million 4.37 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats NEXGEL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

