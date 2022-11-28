Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,545 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
Featured Stories
