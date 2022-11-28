Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

