CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 43,641 shares.The stock last traded at $151.86 and had previously closed at $151.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CorVel Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at CorVel
Institutional Trading of CorVel
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.