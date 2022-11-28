CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 43,641 shares.The stock last traded at $151.86 and had previously closed at $151.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,251 shares of company stock worth $662,270. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

