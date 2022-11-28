Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.70 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching €37.42 ($38.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($59.18). The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.38.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

