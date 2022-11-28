Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $290,207.50 in Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crane Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 219,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

