Credit Suisse Group Boosts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 118.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 114.00 to 118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 83.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $7.75 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

