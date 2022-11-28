Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.98 million and $7.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006164 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013837 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
