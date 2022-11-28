Critical Analysis: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RCM Technologies and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

RCM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.61%. Given RCM Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Rooshine.

This table compares RCM Technologies and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $203.88 million 0.73 $10.99 million $2.06 7.33 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RCM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of RCM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 7.88% 61.19% 25.81% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school services, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

