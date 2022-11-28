Critical Review: AdTheorent (ADTH) vs. Its Competitors

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 742 3855 9111 259 2.64

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.13%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.05% -19.84% -7.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.87 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -36.01

AdTheorent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AdTheorent competitors beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

