Critical Survey: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) vs. Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum $14.09 billion 0.88 $1.41 billion $30.57 6.93 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.55 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

83.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum 10.98% 29.31% 19.18% Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% -159.52% -104.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $222.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

