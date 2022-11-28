Cronos Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $12.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

